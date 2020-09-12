Alert: Oxford to resume trial of coronavirus vaccine it's creating with AstraZeneca, days after halt due to reported effect

AstraZeneca says trials of vaccine resuming



AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after receiving the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 1 hour ago

Coronavirus vaccine trial pause draws attention to rare spinal illness



The apparent pause of the trial for a COVID-19 vaccine over a rare spinal illness in a trial volunteer is leading a Palm Beach County woman to raise awareness about the illness. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:59 Published 2 days ago