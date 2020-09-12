Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alert: Oxford to resume trial of coronavirus vaccine it's creating with AstraZeneca, days after halt due to reported effect

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Oxford to resume trial of coronavirus vaccine it's creating with AstraZeneca, days after halt due to reported effect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Closing bell: Weak global cues drag down equity indices, banking stocks suffer

Closing bell: Weak global cues drag down equity indices, banking stocks suffer 01:19

 Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on September 09 following losses in Asian markets after yesterday's rout in Wall Street. Forecasts of double-digit contraction by several global rating agencies in FY21 GDP, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions drove investors to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca says trials of vaccine resuming [Video]

AstraZeneca says trials of vaccine resuming

AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after receiving the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Coronavirus vaccine trial pause draws attention to rare spinal illness [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine trial pause draws attention to rare spinal illness

The apparent pause of the trial for a COVID-19 vaccine over a rare spinal illness in a trial volunteer is leading a Palm Beach County woman to raise awareness about the illness.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:59Published
Coronavirus Update: Worldwide COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 900,000 [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Worldwide COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 900,000

Also updates on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial, a look at the Senate hearing with Dr. Francis Collins and a breakdown of an interview between Bob Woodward and President Donald Trump. Here's the latest..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Oxford, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trial

 LONDON (AP) — Oxford University announced Saturday it was resuming a trial for a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca,...
SeattlePI.com

Oxford Biomedica stock price trades in a volatile fashion as COVID-19 vaccine testing is paused

Oxford Biomedica stock price trades in a volatile fashion as COVID-19 vaccine testing is paused Shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON: OXB) have been trading in a volatile manner in the past two days after its partner AstraZeneca said it had to pause COVID-19...
Invezz

Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial

 Regulator allows testing to continue after investigation of possible side-effect in one participant
FT.com


Tweets about this