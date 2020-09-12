Alert: Oxford to resume trial of coronavirus vaccine it's creating with AstraZeneca, days after halt due to reported effect

Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on September 09 following losses in Asian markets after yesterday's rout in Wall Street. Forecasts of double-digit contraction by several global rating agencies in FY21 GDP, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions drove investors to...
Also updates on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial, a look at the Senate hearing with Dr. Francis Collins and a breakdown of an interview between Bob Woodward and President Donald Trump. Here's the latest..