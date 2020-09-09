Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial halted following "serious adverse reaction" involving spinal inflammation

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) A participant in AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford‘s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trial has suffered a “serious adverse reaction,” prompting the Operation Warp Speed experiment to come to an immediate halt. Dozens of testing sites around the world are no longer injecting human subjects with the chemical solution after this individual reportedly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After Volunteer Develops Serious Complication

AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After Volunteer Develops Serious Complication 01:53

 A volunteer who received an experimental coronavirus vaccine by drugmaker AstraZeneca has developed a serious complication; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After UK Woman Becomes Ill [Video]

AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After UK Woman Becomes Ill

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial after a UK woman became ill. Elizabeth Cook tells us what went wrong.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published
South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world' [Video]

South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world'

Khensani Nkuna is a volunteer in AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine trial in South Africa and she hopes to "save the world". Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:35Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in volunteer [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in volunteer

A coronavirus vaccine trial has been paused due to a "potentially unexplained illness” that developed in a study participant.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:44Published

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca Temporarily Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial After Participant May Have Suffered Adverse Reaction

 AstraZeneca on Tuesday temporarily halted its phase three trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine after one participant may have suffered from a serious adverse...
CBS 2

Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause

Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause AstraZeneca has put its trial of a Covid-19 vaccine on pause after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldNYTimes.comDaily Record

DCGI sends show cause notice to Serum Institute for not pausing trial of COVID-19 vaccine

 The central drug regulator has issued a show-cause notice to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for not informing it about pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this