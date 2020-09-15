Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook says it'll REMOVE all posts alleging Oregon fires 'were started by certain groups'

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Facebook has announced that it will be wiping messages alleging that wildfires, which have been sweeping through Oregon, might be the work of certain groups after the FBI brushed off reports of arson as “conspiracy theories.” (Article republished from RT.com) “We are removing false claims that the wildfires in Oregon were started by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media

US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media 03:39

 Facebook says they are removing "false claims" that fires in Oregon were started by certain groups, but Euronews has found examples of misinformation still circulating.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway [Video]

Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway

Wildfires continue wreaking havoc on the West Coast of the US, consuming more than 1 million acres of land in Oregon. Police say online rumors that Antifa members were arrested for setting fires across..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Oregon woman holds alleged arsonist at gunpoint [Video]

Oregon woman holds alleged arsonist at gunpoint

An American woman detains a suspected arsonist on the ground at gunpoint until the cops arrive after claiming he planned to start a fire on her property.The incident was filmed in the US state of..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups

Facebook removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups Facebook said the decision was "consistent with (Facebook's) past efforts to remove content that could lead to imminent harm given the possible risk to human...
Jerusalem Post

US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media

 Facebook says they are removing "false claims" that fires in Oregon were started by certain groups, but Euronews has found examples of misinformation still...
euronews


Tweets about this