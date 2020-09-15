Facebook says it'll REMOVE all posts alleging Oregon fires 'were started by certain groups'
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () (Natural News) Facebook has announced that it will be wiping messages alleging that wildfires, which have been sweeping through Oregon, might be the work of certain groups after the FBI brushed off reports of arson as “conspiracy theories.” (Article republished from RT.com) “We are removing false claims that the wildfires in Oregon were started by...
Wildfires continue wreaking havoc on the West Coast of the US, consuming more than 1 million acres of land in Oregon. Police say online rumors that Antifa members were arrested for setting fires across..