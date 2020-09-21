When Newt Gingrich told the truth about George Soros, Fox News demanded SILENCE... because "Soros" is the name that may not be spoken
Monday, 21 September 2020 () (Natural News) In a very bizarre exchange on Fox News’ Outnumbered, guest Newt Gingrich was essentially censored for bringing up the name of Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros. Gingrich, the former House Speaker, mentioned during his appearance how billionaire Soros has been using his substantial wealth to influence local district attorney races throughout the country, who...
