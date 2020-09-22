CDC backtracks on new guidelines saying coronavirus spreads through the air – immediately after publicly posting them
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () (Natural News) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated their Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines to say that the virus spreads through the air, only to walk the new guidelines back a few days later. On Sept. 18, Friday, the CDC put up new guidelines that acknowledged what many scientists have been saying for...
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its first guidance for the holidays, including Halloween, amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in a new posting on its website Monday night...