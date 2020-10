You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump and coronavirus: What happens next?



Donald Trump’s stunning announcement that he has tested positive forcoronavirus has plunged the US deeper into uncertainty just a month before thepresidential election. The president has spent much.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 26 minutes ago US Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue reacts to the President's positive coronavirus test while speaking to Wisconsin farmers



US Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue reacted to the news of President Trump's positive coronavirus test while speaking to Wisconsin farmers in Cedar Grove. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:49 Published 1 hour ago WEB EXTRA: White House Says President Trump Has Mild COVID Symptoms



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said President Trump is experiencing “mild” COVID-19 symptoms and he continues to work. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:48 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Notre Dame's president tests positive for coronavirus SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a...

SeattlePI.com 7 minutes ago





Tweets about this