You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump, Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate



Muted microphones meant a more civilized conversation between candidates in the last presidential debate before Election Day; CBS2'S Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:16 Published 38 minutes ago 2nd Presidential Debate Has New Rules But Substance Expected To Be The Same



Thursday's second and final presidential debate will be the last time to see the candidates side by side before the election. KDKA's Jon Delano previews the debate. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:19 Published 5 hours ago Campaign 2020: Trump, Biden Set For Final Presidential Debate With 12 Days Until Election Day



Tonight might be the last best opportunity for the president to make his closing argument to the American people. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this