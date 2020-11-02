Global  
 

They want us dead if Trump wins, and to punish conservatives if Biden wins

NaturalNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Win or lose, liberals are planning to make Trump supporters pay. (Article by Susan Duclos republished from AllNewsPipeline.com) If Joe Biden wins the 2020  presidential election, then liberals feel Trump supporters should be penalized, “re-educated,” “removed from society,” and Trump media supporters should be forced to face a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” to...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede 00:38

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if news organizations announce him as the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday night. Campaign...

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On' [Video]

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president. Until October, US President Donald Trump had still..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots? [Video]

What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots?

The votes may almost be counted, but President Donald Trump’s fight to stay in the White House is just beginning – all while Joe Biden will be assembling a transition team. Some local experts tell..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:01Published
Presidential Race Between Trump & Biden Tightens As Votes Continue To Be Counted [Video]

Presidential Race Between Trump & Biden Tightens As Votes Continue To Be Counted

With voting ballots still being counted, CBS's Michael George shares the latest details on the possible election results between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published