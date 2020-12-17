Justice Department sues Vermont medical center over abortion Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the University of Vermont Medical Center alleging it forces staff members who object to abortion on religious grounds to participate in abortion procedures.



The Vermont lawsuit alleges the Burlington hospital violated the Church Amendment, which prevents hospitals from discriminating against health care workers who refuse to perform or assist with abortions.



“No institution or person should force any health care provider to perform an abortion if doing so would violate the provider’s religious beliefs or moral convictions," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, of the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “This kind of indecent coercion violates everything this country stands for.”



In a statement issued before the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, the hospital said it had been negotiating with the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and that it had strengthened “its already-compliant provider opt-out policies and practices.”



“OCR’s latest threats are not just baseless from a legal standpoint, they’re an attack on reproductive care and we will do everything we can to protect our patients’ access to the services they need,” said hospital president Dr. Stephen Leffler.



“As the primary tertiary care center for our region, we have an obligation to provide access to safe and legal reproductive health care to our patients who rely on us,” he said.



Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, a Democrat, said in a statement supporting the hospital the department of Health and Human Service's action “represents a last-ditch effort by the Trump Administration to restrict a woman’s access to abortion — a theme that has permeated throughout... 👓 View full article

