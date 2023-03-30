Biden won't veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency

President Joe Biden won’t veto a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID emergency. This comes despite the Biden administration having expressed strong objections to the bill earlier this year. With Senate passage late Wednesday, the measure heads to Biden's desk, on an easy path to becoming law. It marks the second time in the new Congress that the Biden administration has signaled opposition to a Republican measure only, only to soften its stance. Just weeks ago, Biden stunned many fellow Democrats when he declined to veto a Republican-led bill to upend a new criminal code for the District of Columbia, allowing it to become law.