*Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala):* Kerala Tourism on Wednesday shared a recipe of a popular meat dish in the Central Travancore region of Kerala, Beef Ularthiyathu, which is a special delicacy in the region. Taking to its Twitter handle, the Kerala Tourism wrote, "Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut ...



Recent related videos from verified sources An Irn Bru fan told of his delight at finding an out-of-date can An Irn Bru fan told of his delight at finding an out-of-date can of the original recipe drink - which he discovered in a disused pub. John Davidson, 47, has refused to buy any products sold by A.G.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published 2 weeks ago Over 15,000 pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination Tyson Foods subsidiary AdvancePierre Foods is recalling 15,738 pounds of its beef patty products as they may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small, green soft plastic." Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:04Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources The stage is set for a change of scene The 12th International Theatre Festival of Kerala, to be held in Thrissur, turns the spotlight on the theme of ‘Imagining Communities’

Hindu 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this coastaldigest.com Kerala Tourism shares recipe of beef delicacy on social media - https://t.co/cYClqfRHPh 5 hours ago