EC seeks report over Kapil Mishra's 'India-Pak' remark

Friday, 24 January 2020
The Election Commission of India has sought a report from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet on Delhi assembly elections in which he has likened these polls with India vs Pakistan reference.
News video: Delhi Elections 2020: Kapil Mishra defends ‘India Vs Pak’ remark, attacks AAP

Delhi Elections 2020: Kapil Mishra defends ‘India Vs Pak’ remark, attacks AAP 01:43

 BJP leader and candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra has defended his remarks that led to the Election Commission serving him a notice.

