Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row at Ramlila Maidan here, after his party registered a massive victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by...
News video: Watch: Kejriwal discusses roadmap with AAP MLAs ahead of swearing-in

Watch: Kejriwal discusses roadmap with AAP MLAs ahead of swearing-in 03:12

 AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called minister designate for dinner on Saturday. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia was seen arriving at Kejriwal’s residence. Kejriwal is to take oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents, defends freebies, seeks PM's blessings| OneIndia News [Video]Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents, defends freebies, seeks PM's blessings| OneIndia News

Arvind Kejriwal today took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for a third time on Sunday. Magnanious after victory, Kejriwal said he forgives his opponents for speaking ill of him during the election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 16:36Published

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for a 3rd consecutive time [Video]Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for a 3rd consecutive time

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for a 3rd consecutive time

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:38Published


Want to work with Centre for smooth governance of Delhi: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, said he wants to work in coordination with the Centre and also...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16

*New Delhi:* AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony...
Mid-Day

