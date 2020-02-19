Security tightened outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad for a two-day India visit later today. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Unprecedented security personnel deployed not only in the stadium but also along the entire route from where the convoy of President Trump and Narendra Modi is scheduled to pass.
US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will also visit Agra before reaching Delhi for formal talks between the two sides. With a signing of a trade...
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase...
