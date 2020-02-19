Security tightened outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more 40:08 US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will also visit Agra before reaching Delhi for formal talks between the two sides. With a signing of a trade...