Nearly 30 per cent Coronavirus cases linked to Tablighi event, says Union health ministry

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said 4,291 or about 30 per cent of the Coronavirus cases in the country have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. In Delhi, 63 per cent of the reported 1,707 cases are linked to the same gathering.



The total number of confirmed cases in India is 14,792. So far, 488... 👓 View full article



