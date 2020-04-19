Global  

Nearly 30 per cent Coronavirus cases linked to Tablighi event, says Union health ministry

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said 4,291 or about 30 per cent of the Coronavirus cases in the country have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. In Delhi, 63 per cent of the reported 1,707 cases are linked to the same gathering.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 14,792. So far, 488...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Health Ministry identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots, 207 as non-hotspots

Health Ministry identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots, 207 as non-hotspots 03:13

 The Union Health Ministry has declared 170 districts in 25 states as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts in 27 states as non-hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far. "As per data till yesterday, 170...

