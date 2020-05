Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced free foodgrains for an estimated 8 crore migrant workers for next two months at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.



Announcing the second tranche of economic stimulus package, she said 8 crore migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS card, will get... 👓 View full article