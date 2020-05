Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday, said India had 0.2 deaths per lakh population against 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world. In a press statement, the Ministry said, "In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths vis-a-vis approximately 4.1 deaths for... 👓 View full article