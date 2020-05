India has about 7.1 Covid-19 positive cases per lakh population, much lower than the global average of 60, the Union ministry of health and family welfare...

Covid-19: Deaths in 15 worst-hit nations 83 times more than in India The 15 countries most impacted by Covid-19 have together reported 34 times more cases and 83 times more deaths than India, despite their cumulative population...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago