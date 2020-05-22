Cyclone Amphan claims 72 lives in Bengal, destroys two districts
Friday, 22 May 2020 () A powerful cyclone Amphan that tore into West Bengal has killed 72 people and "completely devastated" two districts as Kolkata and several parts of the state wore a battered look on Thursday a day after the storm left thousands of people homeless, washed away bridges and swamped low-lying areas. The fiercest cyclone to hit West...
As cyclone Amphan is expected to hit West Bengal later today, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Cyclone Amphan on May 20 said the winds are very strong and large scale damage to structures like uprooting of trees and electric polls is expected.
Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' roared into West Bengal, making landfall at 2.30pm on Wednesday between Digha in the state and Hatiya island in... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •DNA •Mid-Day •Zee News
On May 14, the weather office dispatched an alert on the brewing storm, Cyclone Amphan, to the National Disaster Response Force and the chief secretaries of... Zee News Also reported by •DNA •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes