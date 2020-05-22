Global  

Cyclone Amphan claims 72 lives in Bengal, destroys two districts

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A powerful cyclone Amphan that tore into West Bengal has killed 72 people and "completely devastated" two districts as Kolkata and several parts of the state wore a battered look on Thursday a day after the storm left thousands of people homeless, washed away bridges and swamped low-lying areas. The fiercest cyclone to hit West...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Amphan: Large scale damage to trees, electric poles expected, says IMD DG

Cyclone Amphan: Large scale damage to trees, electric poles expected, says IMD DG 01:28

 As cyclone Amphan is expected to hit West Bengal later today, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Cyclone Amphan on May 20 said the winds are very strong and large scale damage to structures like uprooting of trees and electric polls is expected.

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh [Video]

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in more than a decade has killed at least 82 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation

The cyclone tore through West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state, uprooting trees, and destroying homes and vehicles.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

Live: Cyclone Amphan claims 2 lives in Bengal, damages 5,500 houses

Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' roared into West Bengal, making landfall at 2.30pm on Wednesday between Digha in the state and Hatiya island in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNAMid-DayZee News

Cyclone Amphan to intensify over Bay of Bengal on May 16; rains expected in Andamans, Odisha, West Bengal: IMD

On May 14, the weather office dispatched an alert on the brewing storm, Cyclone Amphan, to the National Disaster Response Force and the chief secretaries of...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAMid-DayIndiaTimes

