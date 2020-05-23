Global  

Gujarat records 396 positive cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

IndiaTimes Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
In 24 hours, Gujarat recorded 396 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number to 13,669. Likewise, with 27 deaths, the total death toll for the state is 829. Gujarat ranks third in total cases and second in total deaths of Covid-19 patients in India.
