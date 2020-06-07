Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: India surpasses Spain, ranked 5th worst-hit COVID-19 country

Mid-Day Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
As per the calculation noted on Saturday with biggest-ever jump of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases, India has now become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 244,000 cases. In the morning, the number from the Health Ministry was reported 236,657 when India overtook Italy, which has recorded...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: India surpasses Spain in Coronavirus cases, 5th worst hit in the world | Oneindia News

Covid-19: India surpasses Spain in Coronavirus cases, 5th worst hit in the world | Oneindia News 02:54

 India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. Several complaints of a foul smell emanating from different...

