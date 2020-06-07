Coronavirus outbreak: India surpasses Spain, ranked 5th worst-hit COVID-19 country
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () As per the calculation noted on Saturday with biggest-ever jump of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases, India has now become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 244,000 cases. In the morning, the number from the Health Ministry was reported 236,657 when India overtook Italy, which has recorded...
India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent.