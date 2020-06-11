Global  

Covid-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 11 June 2020
"At this time, we've to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain," the PM said.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Make India self-reliant by turning crisis into an opportunity: PM Modi

Make India self-reliant by turning crisis into an opportunity: PM Modi 01:36

 While addressing 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on June 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that self reliant India is a turning point. He said, "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for...

