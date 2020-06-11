Covid-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: PM Modi
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () "At this time, we've to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain," the PM said.
While addressing 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on June 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that self reliant India is a turning point. He said, "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for...
PM Modi has asked India Inc to turn Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity, build self-reliant Bharat; Glaring lapses were exposed at Jalgaon Civil Hospital, apathy has destroyed one family; The Supreme..
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the migrant exodus crisis and accused the opposition of playing politics on the issue. He said that PM Modi allotted Rs 11,000 crores for the welfare of migrant workers..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:48Published
On the last day of Lockdown 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio program Mann Ki Baat and said that Yoga is growing among people globally amid coronavirus outbreak...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation. "Every... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Zee News
Tweets about this
NEWS LIVE COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi https://t.co/BVlUcaqZED 3 minutes ago