Rajya Sabha elections: Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of 'horse-trading'

IndiaTimes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "horse-trading" for the Rajya Sabha elections and said that Congress candidates will emerge victorious on two seats. "The Rajya Sabha elections could've been conducted two months back, but they were postponed for no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete," Gehlot said addressing a presser.
