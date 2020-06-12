Rajya Sabha elections: Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of 'horse-trading'
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "horse-trading" for the Rajya Sabha elections and said that Congress candidates will emerge victorious on two seats. "The Rajya Sabha elections could've been conducted two months back, but they were postponed for no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete," Gehlot said addressing a presser.
The Baharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan president ,Satish Poonia, hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for accusing the BJP of destabilising the state government. He said that the Chief Minister is doing political drama ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, and has become "mentally unstable". "A...
