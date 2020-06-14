India's record jump in COVID-19 cases by 11,929; toll rises over 9 thousand
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () India saw the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Health Ministry said. This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus...
The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria said on June 12 that India is still very low in terms of number of cases of coronavirus, if one looks at number of cases per million population. "Although India has gone up to the 4th rank as far as COVID-19 cases...
Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the top three states for Covid-19 cases in India, but are they also the top three states when it comes to Covid deaths? To find out more, watch this analysis with..
