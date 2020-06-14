Global  

India's record jump in COVID-19 cases by 11,929; toll rises over 9 thousand

Mid-Day Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
India saw the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Health Ministry said. This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus...
