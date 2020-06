rishabhsaxena RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #PavitraRishta actress #PrarthanaBehere, who was seen playing the role of #AnkitaLokhande's sister has opened up about… 27 seconds ago RituSrk3 RT @bollywood_life: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star Pankaj Vishnu shares some fond memories with the late actor #AnkitaLokh… 6 minutes ago SidRa forever☺️ RT @bollywood_life: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere urges people to stop judging Ankita Lokhande, says, 'She… 6 minutes ago IndiaTV ShowBiz #PavitraRishta actress #PrarthanaBehere, who was seen playing the role of #AnkitaLokhande's sister has opened up ab… https://t.co/OZipbiEpHX 7 minutes ago Bollywood Life Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star Pankaj Vishnu shares some fond memories with the late actor… https://t.co/ZYEd9uJDUT 9 minutes ago Siba prasad Behera @ZeeTV you have changed thumbnail (from Hiten Tejwani to Sushant Singh Rajput) of Pavitra Rishta on YouTube upto ep… https://t.co/t8D89OsNgt 12 minutes ago ADITI GOYAL Are you shocked by Sushant Singh Rajput's death? Are you still upset? Are you disturbed? So disturbed that can't ev… https://t.co/JcPV5QNe4y 21 minutes ago Latesttrendingnews.in Sushant Singh Rajput made last call to Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty: report – tv https://t.co/f5teaEAsvV 23 minutes ago