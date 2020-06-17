Social media users relate Ankita Lokhande's now deleted post to Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () On the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ex-flame and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Instagram story. It read, "God removes people from your life because he heard conversations that you didn't hear." Later in the day, she deleted it.
Social media users were quick to take screenshots and relate...
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide has raised a lot of questions for the country to ponder. Among the most crucial questions is the impact of social media trolling on actors. 'Baseless social media trolling affects not just me but even my family', says actor Divyanka Tripathi. Senior...
People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..
The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..
