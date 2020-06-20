Trending Entertainment News Today: Rhea Chakraborty’s statement, movie on Sushant Singh Rajput
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () From Rhea Chakraborty recording her statement with Mumbai Police and Sushant Singh Rajput not getting over his breakup with Ankita Lokhande to the late Jiah Khan's mother calling Rhea manipulative and greedy, Mahesh Shetty wishing he would have received close friend Sushant's last call and a movie being made on Sushant Singh Rajput's life; the late star again grabbed as only his stories make it to the trending entertainment news today.
Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has been facing social media trial even since the actor passed away. Now, a fan has actually filed a criminal complaint against her for exploitation and abatement to suicide. In other news, many Bollywood stars like Aayush Sharma, Saquib...
Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and police..