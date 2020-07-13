Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls, says state Congress in-charge Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

*New Delhi:* Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not been communicating.



Pande said the party wants to hear him out but "indiscipline will not be tolerated".



Speaking over the phone... 👓 View full article

