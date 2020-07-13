Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls, says state Congress in-charge
Monday, 13 July 2020 () *New Delhi:* Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not been communicating.
Pande said the party wants to hear him out but "indiscipline will not be tolerated".
3 months After Congress govt's fall in Madhya Pradesh, now crisis grips the Rajasthan Govt. Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with MLAs loyal to him amid a rift with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that escalated after he was asked to appear for questioning in an investigation into alleged BJP attempts to...
Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily..