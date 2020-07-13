Global  
 

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls, says state Congress in-charge

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not been communicating.

Pande said the party wants to hear him out but "indiscipline will not be tolerated".

Speaking over the phone...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News

Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News 01:40

 3 months After Congress govt's fall in Madhya Pradesh, now crisis grips the Rajasthan Govt. Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with MLAs loyal to him amid a rift with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that escalated after he was asked to appear for questioning in an investigation into alleged BJP attempts to...

