India's recovery rate touches 63 per cent as more get cured of Coronavirus Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 Coronavirus cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 8,78,254 cases with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Health Ministry's data stated on Monday.



According to the data, of the total cases, as many as 5,53,470 patients have recovered, over twice...


