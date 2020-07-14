India's recovery rate touches 63 per cent as more get cured of Coronavirus
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 Coronavirus cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 8,78,254 cases with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Health Ministry's data stated on Monday.
According to the data, of the total cases, as many as 5,53,470 patients have recovered, over twice...
From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...
From a progressive improvement in India's recovery rate, to the World Health Organisation warning that there's no return to the 'old normal' in the foreseeable future - here are the top updates on the..
