India's recovery rate touches 63 per cent as more get cured of Coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 Coronavirus cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 8,78,254 cases with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Health Ministry's data stated on Monday.

According to the data, of the total cases, as many as 5,53,470 patients have recovered, over twice...
News video: Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered 04:16

 From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...

