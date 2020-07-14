|
Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," Surjewala told reporters in Jaipur.
With senior leaders repeatedly reaching out, is Congress growing desperate to bring Sachin Pilot 'back to party fold'?A decision on the future course of action regarding the status of Pilot is expected to be be taken after today's CLP meeting.
Rajasthan Congress crisis: MLAs meet again, Sachin Pilot turns down 'second chance'Ahead of the meeting, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande issued another appeal to Sachin Pilot, who had skipped the first CLP meeting at chief minister..
Sachin Pilot sticks to guns even as Rahul, Priyanka call upThe political crisis in Rajasthan showed no signs of abating with CM Ashok Gehlot holding a show of strength by convening a meeting of party legislators and..
Madhya Pradesh CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministriesEleven days after expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers, with BJP MP..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin PilotThe Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's..
IndiaTimes
