Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress



While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family. On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," Randeep Singh Surjewala added. "I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger," he further stated.

