Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," Surjewala told reporters in Jaipur.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rajasthan resort race: Hotel videos from Gehlot & Pilot camps to show strength

Rajasthan resort race: Hotel videos from Gehlot & Pilot camps to show strength 04:42

 Power tussle in Rajasthan continues with the rival factions flexing muscle. Both CM Gehlot, and dy CM Pilot released videos of MLAs backing them. Congress rebel Sachin Pilot's office released videos from a hotel in Manesar. Gehlot's camp also released videos from Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Watch the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Watch: Congress Legislative Party meeting underway at Jaipur hotel [Video]

Watch: Congress Legislative Party meeting underway at Jaipur hotel

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting is underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on July 14 amid current Rajasthan political turmoil. On July 13, 20 Congress MLAs including Sachin Pilot didn't attend the CLP meeting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Watch: Congress MLAs exercise in Jaipur hotel amid political turmoil [Video]

Watch: Congress MLAs exercise in Jaipur hotel amid political turmoil

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister BD Kalla and Congress MLAs Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali and Gopal Meena were seen doing physical exercise at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on July 14. State Ministers and Congress MLAs who are lodged at hotel had attended the Congress Legislative Party meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence on July 13 amid the political turmoil in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

With senior leaders repeatedly reaching out, is Congress growing desperate to bring Sachin Pilot 'back to party fold'?

 A decision on the future course of action regarding the status of Pilot is expected to be be taken after today's CLP meeting.
DNA

Rajasthan Congress crisis: MLAs meet again, Sachin Pilot turns down 'second chance'

 Ahead of the meeting, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande issued another appeal to Sachin Pilot, who had skipped the first CLP meeting at chief minister..
IndiaTimes

Pradesh Congress Committee Pradesh Congress Committee


Chief minister Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity

Sachin Pilot sticks to guns even as Rahul, Priyanka call up

 The political crisis in Rajasthan showed no signs of abating with CM Ashok Gehlot holding a show of strength by convening a meeting of party legislators and..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state [Video]

Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state

Amid the ongoing alleged tussle between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas targeted the Modi government over the current political situation in the state. Cabinet Minister Khachariyawas said, "The beginning of the end of BJP govt at the Centre will start from Rajasthan. People of Rajasthan want government led by CM Ashok Gehlot to complete its full term. 115 MLAs were with us last night, now 109 are with us. We're winning the number game."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Madhya Pradesh CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministries

 Eleven days after expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers, with BJP MP..
IndiaTimes

Vishvendra Singh Vishvendra Singh Indian politician


Randeep Surjewala Randeep Surjewala Indian politician

Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan politics said that Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 10 am on July 14. He said, "To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing. We've requested them to come and discuss the situation. With a majority of 109 for the Congress Government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter. They have failed BJP's attempts."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family. On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," Randeep Singh Surjewala added. "I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger," he further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot

 The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13 [Video]

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Jaipur Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India


Related videos from verified sources

Sachin Pilot skips CLP meet again, sources says in talks with BJP | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin Pilot skips CLP meet again, sources says in talks with BJP | Oneindia News

As the Rajasthan crisis rages on, Rebel Sachin Pilot skipped the second meeting today of Rajasthan MLAs after the Congress invited him last night to come and sort out the dispute. The seething Deputy..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published
Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi [Video]

Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

Amid political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on July 14 said that he considers Sachin..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him [Video]

Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot's Office on July 13 released a video of MLAs sitting together. Pilot, who has openly rebelled against his party, claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief

 "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

Sachin Pilot sticks to his guns, seeks ways against Gehlot’s ‘unilateralism’

 As Congress and Sachin Pilot engage in a war of wits, the Rajasthan deputy chief minister contested the "victory" claim of CM Ashok Gehlot, saying the latter did...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visit

 Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that there's no...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesHindu

Tweets about this