Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million

Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million 00:53

 Nearly four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose to at least 189, government officials said on Sunday. Francis Maguire reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

6 arrested for tonsuring man, victim turns out to be resident of Varanasi: Police [Video]

6 arrested for tonsuring man, victim turns out to be resident of Varanasi: Police

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case. We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video (posing as Nepali national whose head was tonsured). He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter." The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published
India opens suspension bridge for Nepal resident Rtd soldier of Indian Army, other stranded for 30 mins [Video]

India opens suspension bridge for Nepal resident Rtd soldier of Indian Army, other stranded for 30 mins

India opened the suspension bridge for Nepal resident retired soldier in Indian Army on July 18. The suspension bridge in Dharchula between India and Nepal was opened for 30 minutes to repatriate citizens of both the country. The Border Security Force (BSF), Inspector said, "14 stranded Nepali nationals went back and 13 Indians returned. Some patients also came to this side for their treatment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China's Three Gorges Dam Is Not Stopping Floods [Video]

China's Three Gorges Dam Is Not Stopping Floods

SHANGHAI — Reuters reports that China's Yangtze tributary is seeing record-setting water levels and deadly floods, as experts increasingly question whether the Three Gorges Dam can do the job it was..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published
Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India [Video]

Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India

The swirling grey waters of the Brahmaputra, one of Asia's largest rivers, continued to wreak havoc in northeastern India's Assam state, displacing more than 2 million people, officials said on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected [Video]

Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected

Wildlife has been severely affected by floods in Assam. Floods have hit Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Manas National Park. Parimal Suklabaidya, State Minister of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Monsoon floods, landslides ravage South Asia, at least 221 dead

 More than one million people have been marooned in Nepal, Bangladesh and India as overflowing rivers wreak havoc.
Al Jazeera

Floods, landslides kill at least 213 in South Asia

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 213 people across South Asia over the past month, officials said...
Seattle Times

Monsoon floods, landslides kill at least 221 in South Asia

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 221 people across South Asia over the past month, officials said...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

pauljimerson

Paul Jimerson RT @globeandmail: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people https://t.co/saDa06egzU 24 seconds ago

Divyaam_1979

🇮🇳 ਦਿਵਯਾਮਸੂ ਸਰਕਾਰ 🇮🇳 RT @Dakkar_P: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/Qwmr9uujs1 1 minute ago

lambert_pp

Richard Lambert RT @News24: Nearly four million people in India's north-eastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding… 3 minutes ago

OzairIqbalTarar

Ozair Iqbal Tarar RT @ReutersUK: Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/R2wmgEDyVA https://t.co/Gi4AiMClhm 3 minutes ago

kk0000000000

K K A regular feature every year!! #Flood https://t.co/ldvHLYCUsx 3 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/mlDVuBgWgs 4 minutes ago

While_NEWS

While NEWS Floods in India, Nepal displace almost four million individuals, at the least 189 useless – Occasions of India https://t.co/QBGD5rSpVf 8 minutes ago

davidslim53

davidslim53 Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly four million people, at least 189 dead https://t.co/fNehOldlY6 #SmartNews 9 minutes ago