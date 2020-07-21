Global  
 

Another breather for Sachin Pilot camp, Rajasthan HC verdict on July 24

DNA Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan High Court will pronounce on July 24 order on a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
News video: Rajasthan HC to give verdict on Sachin Pilot's plea on July 24: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

Rajasthan HC to give verdict on Sachin Pilot's plea on July 24: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer 02:15

 Disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker was issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs on the same day of complaint. Lawyer Mukul Rohtagi, who is representing Sachin Pilot, at Rajasthan High Court said, "Less time given for reply than as stated in rules. No reasons recorded for issuing notice."...

'Those betraying party won't be able to face public': Ashok Gehlot takes fresh dig at Sachin Pilot

 Lashing out again at dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said those betraying the party will not be able to..
Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's plea on Friday, requests speaker to defer action

 The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday requested the legislative assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass..
Congress has absolute majority in Rajasthan assembly: Party

 The Congress has absolute majority in the Rajasthan assembly, the party asserted on Sunday, a day ahead of court hearing on its rebel MLAs' petitions challenging..
