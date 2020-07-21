|
Another breather for Sachin Pilot camp, Rajasthan HC verdict on July 24
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan High Court will pronounce on July 24 order on a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan High Court
Member of the Legislative Assembly (India)
