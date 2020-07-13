Pilot reaches Delhi; Congress tries to pacify Rajasthan factions

Global  
 

With Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet the Congress high command and his camp claiming support of 25 MLAs, the Congress is trying to pacify factions led by him and CM, Ashok Gehlot to save itself more embarrassment as well as the party's government in the state, sources said on Sunday.

The MLAs...
 BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'. He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal...

