Pilot reaches Delhi; Congress tries to pacify Rajasthan factions
Monday, 13 July 2020 () With Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet the Congress high command and his camp claiming support of 25 MLAs, the Congress is trying to pacify factions led by him and CM, Ashok Gehlot to save itself more embarrassment as well as the party's government in the state, sources said on Sunday.
BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'. He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal...
Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily..