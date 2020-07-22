Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The Amarnath Yatra 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.



The statement said that the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's Amarnath Yatra and expressed its...


