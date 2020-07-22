Global  
 

Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Amarnath Yatra 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The statement said that the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's Amarnath Yatra and expressed its...
J&K HC asks SASB, govt to take decision on Amarnath Yatra

 Jammu and Kashmir high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the Union Territory administration to take a decision on the...
IndiaTimes

Amarnath Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

 A release by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said, "The focus of entire Medical, Civil and Police Administration at the moment is on containing the local...
IndiaTimes


