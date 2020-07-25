Global  
 

Coronavirus Outbreak: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. This information was shared by himself on his Twitter handle. In the tweet, Chouhan wrote, "My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'took all anti-Covid measures but...'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'took all anti-Covid measures but...' 01:03

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. He said he will be self isolating and getting his treatment done. meanwhile, he urged all those who came in contact with him over the last few weeks to get tested and isolate. #ShivrajSinghChouhan #Covid19...

