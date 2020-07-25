Coronavirus Outbreak: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. He said he will be self isolating and getting his treatment done. meanwhile, he urged all those who came in contact with him over the last few weeks to get tested and isolate.
