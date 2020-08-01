Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajya Sabha leader Amar Singh passes away

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after battling an illness. He was 64.

Amar Singh was hospitalised in Singapore in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness.

He was a key leader in Samajwadi Party when SP supported the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath [Video]

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen socialising with his former party colleagues during the Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony. Scindia spoke to Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:55Published
Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member [Video]

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
Sachin Pilot rubbishes allegations put on him by Congress MLA of offering Rs 35 crore to change vote [Video]

Sachin Pilot rubbishes allegations put on him by Congress MLA of offering Rs 35 crore to change vote

Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. The allegation was rejected by Pilot who said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at...
DNA

In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs bat for Rahul as party chief again

 In a virtual meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party...
IndiaTimes

Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha member and former SP leader, passes away
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this