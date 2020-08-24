Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi questions timing of dissenters' letter seeking leadership change

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the party dissenters and questioned the timing of the letter which was sent to interim chief Sonia Gandhi seeking leadership change, even as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel requested him to take over as party chief.

Congress...
