Karnataka SSLC results 2020 date: KSEEB class 10th results likely to be released in a few days; check karresults.nic.in

Zee News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka class 10th SSLC exams this year will most likely get their result in a few days. As per reports, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam, SSLC Results 2020 will release the result in the first week of August.
Related news from verified sources

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC exams 2020: Results to be declared in few days, check @karresults.nic.in.

 Around 8.40 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board exams.
DNA


