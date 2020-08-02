Karnataka SSLC results 2020 date: KSEEB class 10th results likely to be released in a few days; check karresults.nic.in
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka class 10th SSLC exams this year will most likely get their result in a few days. As per reports, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam, SSLC Results 2020 will release the result in the first week of August.
The average American makes 2,055 environmentally-conscious decisions per year — equating to about six per day, according to new research.And results from a survey of 2,000 Americans found millennials..
Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published