Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh to be cremated in Delhi on August 3

Zee News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The cremation of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha Amar Singh will take place in Delhi at 11 AM on Monday (August 3). The mortal remains of Amar Singh, who died on Saturday (August 1) in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments, was brought to India on a special flight on Sunday (August 2).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Amar Singh dies at 64

Amar Singh dies at 64 01:18

 Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Last respects paid to Amar Singh at his Delhi residence [Video]

Last respects paid to Amar Singh at his Delhi residence

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh have been kept at his residence in the national capital. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra paid their last respect to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
LK Advani, MM Joshi to attend Ayodhya ceremony via video confrencing|Oneindia News [Video]

LK Advani, MM Joshi to attend Ayodhya ceremony via video confrencing|Oneindia News

Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not visit Ayodhya for the ground-breaking ceremony for building of a temple there. The two leaders will instead attend the August 5 event via..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published
Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world [Video]

Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world

Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Anil Kapoor mourns late politician Amar Singh's demise: He was 'doston ka dost'

 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh and said he was a 'doston ka dost'. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduZee News

Indian Legislator and Former Samajwadi Party Leader Amar Singh Dies at 64
RIA Nov.

Amar Singh's mortal remains brought from Singapore to Delhi; to be taken to Chattarpur farmhouse

 The mortal remains of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who passed away on Saturday (August 1) in Singapore due to kidney-related...
Zee News


Tweets about this