Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh to be cremated in Delhi on August 3
Monday, 3 August 2020 () The cremation of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha Amar Singh will take place in Delhi at 11 AM on Monday (August 3). The mortal remains of Amar Singh, who died on Saturday (August 1) in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments, was brought to India on a special flight on Sunday (August 2).
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.
