Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh to be cremated in Delhi on August 3 Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The cremation of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha Amar Singh will take place in Delhi at 11 AM on Monday (August 3). The mortal remains of Amar Singh, who died on Saturday (August 1) in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments, was brought to India on a special flight on Sunday (August 2). 👓 View full article

