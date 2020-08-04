Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh suicide case
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*.
According to official sources, the government has recommended for the CBI inquiry after Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh demanded for it. Nitish Kumar, while talking to a private news channel, said, "As soon as...
The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020. He says that after the actor died on June 14, he again approached police, seeking action against...
JD(U) Spokesperson Sanjay Singh reacted on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that they demand CBI investigation. Sanjay Singh said, "From the very start, we have been demanding CBI enquiry as..
Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night and this morning. The local trains have been stopped in the city and all offices in the city, except emergency..
Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant..