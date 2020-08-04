Global  
 

Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh suicide case

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*.

According to official sources, the government has recommended for the CBI inquiry after Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh demanded for it. Nitish Kumar, while talking to a private news channel, said, "As soon as...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch Sushant's father's video message; says 'culprits are fleeing'

Watch Sushant's father's video message; says 'culprits are fleeing' 01:38

 The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020. He says that after the actor died on June 14, he again approached police, seeking action against...

Sanjay Singh expresses sincere gratitude to CM Nitish Kumar for CBI enquiry [Video]

Sanjay Singh expresses sincere gratitude to CM Nitish Kumar for CBI enquiry

JD(U) Spokesperson Sanjay Singh reacted on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that they demand CBI investigation. Sanjay Singh said, "From the very start, we have been demanding CBI enquiry as..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Mumbai: Flooding due to heavy rain, Local trains stopped and offices shut | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai: Flooding due to heavy rain, Local trains stopped and offices shut | Oneindia News

Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night and this morning. The local trains have been stopped in the city and all offices in the city, except emergency..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction [Video]

Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction

Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published

Nitish Kumar to request for a CBI probe

 Sushant Singh Rajput's father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR recently against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. Post that, a cop team from Bihar arrived in Mumbai to look...
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar CM recommends CBI inquiry

 Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday morning said Bihar government is recommending a CBI inquiry in the death case of Patna native and late Bollywood actor...
IndiaTimes

CBI probe only if Sushant’s dad wants: Nitish Kumar

 The state government will act only if Sushant Singh Rajput’s father demands a CBI probe into his son’s suicide case, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar told a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

