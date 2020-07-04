Global  
 

Largest digital display of Lord Ram shines in New York's Times Square

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
From Ayodhya to New York: Here's how Indians in the US will mark Ram Temple festivities at Times Square on August 5

 Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be shown across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square to celebrate the..
DNA

Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

 Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani told that among the prominent billboards that are being..
IndiaTimes
Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York [Video]

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York

Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US flags. They were also seen holding a banner reading 'Global Movement to Boycott Made in China'. Last week, Indian American, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans demonstrated against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. The protests come in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China [Video]

'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans. The protestors believe that even though the "boycott China" campaign has already been more successful than anticipated, there is still a lot to be done apart from simply stalling the use of Chinese products.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

NYC sees zero COVID-19 deaths for three straight days

 "We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago," Governor Cuomo said.
CBS News

Legendary NYC reporter Pete Hamill dies at 85

 Hamill's career included stops at the old New York Herald Tribune, the New York Post, and the New York Daily News.
CBS News
NYC Party Boat Owners Arrested After 170 Guests Were Allowed To Cruise [Video]

NYC Party Boat Owners Arrested After 170 Guests Were Allowed To Cruise

A crowded riverboat party in New York over the weekend violated state and city emergency orders. According to the New York City Sheriff's Office, the party was attended by more than 170 people. CNN reports that officials intercepted the Liberty Belle at Manhattan's Pier 36 on the East River. Officers arrested the owners for an illegal party and accused the operators of serving alcohol without a license.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

New York health department investigating Long Island nursing home after CBS News report

 As coronavirus nursing home deaths continue to rise across the country, CBS News took a look at policies in New York and Florida that allow COVID-19 patients..
CBS News

Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square [Video]

Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square

Anti-China protest held at Times Square in New York. Indian Americans called for 'Boycott China'. Demonstration saw dozens of Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans. Protesters held..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Legendary NYC reporter Pete Hamill dies at 85

 Hamill's career included stops at the old New York Herald Tribune, the New York Post, and the New York Daily News.
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsmax

Court approves sale of McClatchy newspapers to New Jersey hedge fund

 A New York bankruptcy court has approved the sale of most assets of The McClatchy Co. to New Jersey hedge fund Chatham Asset Management LLC. The decision Tuesday...
bizjournals

Mental Health Advocates names new executive director

 A 25-year health-care veteran has been tapped as the new leader for Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. Melinda DuBois was named executive director of...
bizjournals


