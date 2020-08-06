Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty, others
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Bihar government recommending Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "RJD was the first party to demand CBI probe, we strongly raised this...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be handled by the team which is probing AgustaWestland case and Vijay..
