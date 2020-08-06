Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty, others

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

News video: Tejashwi Yadav demands court-monitored CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Tejashwi Yadav demands court-monitored CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case 01:45

 While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Bihar government recommending Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "RJD was the first party to demand CBI probe, we strongly raised this...

