PM to launch platform for 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' on August 13

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the platform for "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" via video conferencing on August 13, 2020. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in recent years. Last year, the Corporate Tax rates were reduced from 30 per cent to...
PM Modi to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch a new platform, "Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest", which will carry forward the journey of...
IndiaTimes


