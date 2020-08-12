PM to launch platform for 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' on August 13
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the platform for "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" via video conferencing on August 13, 2020. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in recent years. Last year, the Corporate Tax rates were reduced from 30 per cent to...
