Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter posts emotional tweet

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
As former President Pranab Mukherjee remains in critical condition after a brain surgery, her daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday posted an emotional message on her Twitter handle.

"Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received the Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News 01:20

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, he tweeted about the news urging all those who came in close contact with him to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers [Video]

Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers

From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published
Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive [Video]

Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this

Pawan40705837

Pawan RT @RahulGandhi: Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. 2 minutes ago

KathpalKunal

Kunal Kathpal RT @nidhiindiatv: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has not shown any improvement, he remains on ventilator support. He underwent… 2 minutes ago

GangawatiSVD

Gangawati Congress Sevadal RT @SevadalKA: We are concerned about the former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19. We pray for his… 2 minutes ago

The_WaqarJamil

Waqar Jamil RT @MamataOfficial: Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #COVID19. My prayers are with him & h… 2 minutes ago

Kaushik17139210

Mishra K RT @srinivasiyc: Extremely unfortunate that Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee have also been tested COVID positive. Wishing… 2 minutes ago

IschhwakuIs

Ischhwaku solanki RT @INCIndia: We wish former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid. @CitiznMukherjee 2 minutes ago

Sonukum20981467

Sonukumar RT @amayrakhan72: reckless behaviour of @cbseindia29 will take lives of us compartment students,please think of us for just once,if (M.P.… 3 minutes ago

Opoyis

Opoyi Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, tweeted, "Last year, 8 August was 1 of d happies… https://t.co/k1mirDoecY 4 minutes ago