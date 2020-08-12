Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter posts emotional tweet
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () As former President Pranab Mukherjee remains in critical condition after a brain surgery, her daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday posted an emotional message on her Twitter handle.
"Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received the Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on...
Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, he tweeted about the news urging all those who came in close contact with him to...
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
Tweets about this
Pawan RT @RahulGandhi: Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. 2 minutes ago
Kunal Kathpal RT @nidhiindiatv: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has not shown any improvement, he remains on ventilator support. He underwent… 2 minutes ago