'Respect for Indian sovereignty is supreme': PM Modi warns China amidst border tensions

DNA Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
In his around 90-minute marathon speech, the Prime Minister said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Narendra Modi

Modi, Nepal PM speak on phone, first conversation since map controversy

 The development comes two days before India and Nepal sit for talk on the New Delhi's development projects in the country.
DNA

Efforts on to make Ladakh carbon neutral: PM

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said efforts are on to make the Union Territory of Ladakh a carbon-neutral region. Carbon neutrality means having a..
IndiaTimes

For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar

 "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting..
DNA

National Digital Health Mission: Every Indian to get a unique Health ID, here's how it will work

 PM Modi, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said that the National Digital Health Mission will bring a 'revolution' in the..
DNA

Australian PM Scott Morrison extends Independence Day greetings to Indian PM

 "Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their #IndependenceDay. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on..
IndiaTimes

Line of Control

Watch: Poonch residents slam constant shelling by Pakistan Army [Video]

Watch: Poonch residents slam constant shelling by Pakistan Army

Pakistan has been constantly violating the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir. People living in the border areas have been badly affected by the Pakistan shelling. Many have even lost their family members to the firing by the Pakistan Army . A local resident from Poonch said that Pakistani Army resorts to killing innocent people because they do not have the guts to face the Indian Army. He said Pakistan has been resorting to these tactics for many years now and added that he lost three people of his family to Pakistan shelling. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on August 10. Earlier on August 9 also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian Army has been giving a befitting response to provocations by the Pakistan Army and also helping the border residents. Watch this video for all the details.

Duration: 02:02

Pak again resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC

 Over 2,720 ceasefire violations have been done by Pakistan this year so far along the LoC.
DNA

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, fires mortar shells

 Pakistan army opened fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla and Poonch districts.
DNA

Line of Actual Control

Kovind, Rajnath warn aggressors of ‘befitting response’

 In his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind saluted the martyrs of Galwan Valley even as he made an indirect reference..
IndiaTimes

LAC stand-off: We expect China to sincerely work with us to achieve complete disengagement, MEA says

 The India-China standoff in Ladakh entered its 100th day this week, and, with the disengagement having stalled, India’s envoy to China, Vikram Misri, met..
IndiaTimes

Ready for long haul on LAC with China and deployment in harsh winters: Indian Military to Parliamentary panel

 The top Indian military brass has informed a Parliamentary panel that it was ready for a long haul on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and is prepared..
IndiaTimes

India-China hold Major General-level talks for disengagement in Depsang

 The Major General-level talks between India and China, being held at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration [Video]

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building..

Duration: 05:49
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India's air power amid China tension [Video]

Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India's air power amid China tension

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets will touch down at Haryana's Ambala this afternoon. Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria will be at the strategically key Ambala air base to receive..

Duration: 16:17
Kargil Vijay Diwas | 'Ready to take any step for nation's unity': Rajnath Singh [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas | 'Ready to take any step for nation's unity': Rajnath Singh

Nation is celebrating the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at National War Memorial. Rajnath Singh remembered sacrifices of Indian Army during the 1999..

Duration: 04:47

Related news from verified sources

India versus China Air Superiority: Chinese Stealth Jets Can Beat India's Newest Fighter Jets

India versus China Air Superiority: Chinese Stealth Jets Can Beat India's Newest Fighter Jets China and India are engaged in a contest to see who’s bigger and better in terms of fighter jets. China says it has a stealth fighter. But is it good enough?
Eurasia Review

CAIT launches ‘China Quit India’ campaign

 Traders body — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) — on Sunday launched a “China Quit India” campaign, calling for checks on “China’s growing...
Hindu

COVID-19: U.S. lifts global health travel advisory; urges citizens not to visit India, China

 India remains on the Level 4 of the travel advisory along with more than 50 countries, including China
Hindu


