'Respect for Indian sovereignty is supreme': PM Modi warns China amidst border tensions

Watch: Poonch residents slam constant shelling by Pakistan Army



Pakistan has been constantly violating the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir. People living in the border areas have been badly affected by the Pakistan shelling. Many have even lost their family members to the firing by the Pakistan Army . A local resident from Poonch said that Pakistani Army resorts to killing innocent people because they do not have the guts to face the Indian Army. He said Pakistan has been resorting to these tactics for many years now and added that he lost three people of his family to Pakistan shelling. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on August 10. Earlier on August 9 also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian Army has been giving a befitting response to provocations by the Pakistan Army and also helping the border residents. Watch this video for all the details.

