'Respect for Indian sovereignty is supreme': PM Modi warns China amidst border tensions
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
In his around 90-minute marathon speech, the Prime Minister said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Modi, Nepal PM speak on phone, first conversation since map controversyThe development comes two days before India and Nepal sit for talk on the New Delhi's development projects in the country.
DNA
Efforts on to make Ladakh carbon neutral: PMPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said efforts are on to make the Union Territory of Ladakh a carbon-neutral region. Carbon neutrality means having a..
IndiaTimes
For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar"People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting..
DNA
National Digital Health Mission: Every Indian to get a unique Health ID, here's how it will workPM Modi, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said that the National Digital Health Mission will bring a 'revolution' in the..
DNA
Australian PM Scott Morrison extends Independence Day greetings to Indian PM"Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their #IndependenceDay. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on..
IndiaTimes
Line of Control Demarcation line between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir
Watch: Poonch residents slam constant shelling by Pakistan Army
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
Pak again resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoCOver 2,720 ceasefire violations have been done by Pakistan this year so far along the LoC.
DNA
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, fires mortar shellsPakistan army opened fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla and Poonch districts.
DNA
Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India
Kovind, Rajnath warn aggressors of ‘befitting response’In his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind saluted the martyrs of Galwan Valley even as he made an indirect reference..
IndiaTimes
LAC stand-off: We expect China to sincerely work with us to achieve complete disengagement, MEA saysThe India-China standoff in Ladakh entered its 100th day this week, and, with the disengagement having stalled, India’s envoy to China, Vikram Misri, met..
IndiaTimes
Ready for long haul on LAC with China and deployment in harsh winters: Indian Military to Parliamentary panelThe top Indian military brass has informed a Parliamentary panel that it was ready for a long haul on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and is prepared..
IndiaTimes
India-China hold Major General-level talks for disengagement in DepsangThe Major General-level talks between India and China, being held at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes
