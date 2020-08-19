Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19 Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jharkhand’s Health Minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday (August 18) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Gupta took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged all who have come in contact with him in the past week to get themselves tested. The Congress leader also requested everyone to stay at home in order to remain safe from coronavirus. 👓 View full article

