Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Jharkhand’s Health Minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday (August 18) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Gupta took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged all who have come in contact with him in the past week to get themselves tested. The Congress leader also requested everyone to stay at home in order to remain safe from coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID canine: Dog helping mental health patients in Aurora as cases surge in era of coronavirus [Video]

COVID canine: Dog helping mental health patients in Aurora as cases surge in era of coronavirus

Inside the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in Aurora, doctors and other staff members are dealing with a surge of patients. And one staff member, in particular, is bringing a level of..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:01Published
Student, Teacher Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Student, Teacher Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The superintendent of Fort Payne City Schools confirmed a student and teacher tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Coronavirus, Flu Creating Fear Of 'Twindemic'; Health Officials Urge Flu Shots [Video]

Coronavirus, Flu Creating Fear Of 'Twindemic'; Health Officials Urge Flu Shots

Health officials fear the scenario of both coronavirus and influenza as we approach the flu season.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

 Jharkhand’s Health Minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday (August 18) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Gupta took to Twitter to make the...
Zee News

UP: Ram temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for coronavirus

 The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi...
IndiaTimes

UP's state minister for health Atul Garg tests positive for Covid-19

 State minister for medical and health Atul Garg is the latest entrant in the list of politicians who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state so...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

anu0320

Anu ranjan RT @ndtv: Jharkhand Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Was Present In Cabinet Meeting https://t.co/95RggkAu91 https://t.co/F28… 27 seconds ago

KunjanYadav17

Kunjan Yadav Jharkhand's Health Minister Banna Gupta hospitalised after he tests positive for corona. #india #jharkhand… https://t.co/p5GiFm9jtz 23 minutes ago

UttarakhandKi

KhabarUttarakhandKi Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19 #bannagupta #coronavirus #jharkhand https://t.co/H05szB1Pfc 25 minutes ago

VivekMinz4

Vivek Minz Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta Tests COVID Positive, Urges All Who Came in Contact With Him to Get Tested vi… https://t.co/UrU2TbWQU3 37 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Jharkhand Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Was Present In Cabinet Meeting https://t.co/95RggkAu91 https://t.co/F280St52Sg 1 hour ago

gundiya_ritik

Ritik Gundiya RT @PTI_News: Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests #COVID19 positive; sources say he was present in state cabinet meeting held earli… 1 hour ago

Satyam81376401

Satyam RT @AshishA29078012: @BannaGupta76 @HemantSorenJMM @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia .Today the health minister of jharkhand Banna gupta sir has teste… 2 hours ago

javedakhtar90

JAVED AKHTAR جاوید اختر Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests #COVID19 positive; sources say he was present in state cabinet meeting… https://t.co/9vKfteq3Jd 2 hours ago