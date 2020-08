Andhra Pradesh: 26 people hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Chittoor dairy firm Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The incident took place in M Bandapalli area of Puthalapattu mandal of the district when the tank leakage occurred in a private dairy firm, Hatson. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Deadly gas leak at India chemical plant, hundreds hospitalised



At least 11 dead and 300 to 400 people admitted to local hospitals in Andhra Pradesh state's Visakhapatnam district. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this