Who is Mehwish Hayat, the 37-year-old girlfriend of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim? Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

India's most wanted terrorist and 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim lives in a palatial bungalow at Karachi's posh area and he is in regular touch with several actresses of Pakistani film industry, according to DNA's exclusive report. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this