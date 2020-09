Demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector: Rahul Gandhi Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hitting out at the Central government, Congress leader *Rahul Gandhi* on Thursday said that *demonetisation* was an attack on India's informal sector which mainly included poor labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers.



His remark came in the second video of his new series on "how the Modi government has destroyed Indian... 👓 View full article