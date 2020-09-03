Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector: Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Hitting out at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector which mainly included poor labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

2016 Indian banknote demonetisation 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknote demonetisation in November 2016


Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

India reeling under 'Modi-made disasters': Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, rise in Covid-19 cases and "external aggression"..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt for ignoring demand for NEET-JEE postponement, delay in SSC results

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government has ignored the "genuine concerns" of JEE and NEET aspirants, who have been demanding..
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over plummeting GDP growth

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Central government over the plummeting GDP growth and said that her brother and former party..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Question Hour should be held in monsoon session of Parliament: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

 Addressing a press conference, Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said he had told the government that Question Hour should not be cut or curtailed...
IndiaTimes

Daughter Sharmistha custodian of Pranab Mukherjee's diaries, to take call on publishing them

 The late Pranab Mukherjee, former President and long-time Congress leader, made his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee custodian of the diaries he wrote almost every..
IndiaTimes

Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan appears before Parliamentary panel

 The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, had called representatives of Facebook to hear..
IndiaTimes

Dissenting voices within Congress as it is not in power: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

 Attacking Congressmen who raised questions over the party leadership, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday they were..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC

Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi calls key opposition Chief Ministers' meet to discuss issues surrounding NEET & JEE; Mamata Banerjee to attend opposition meet, Uddhav Thackeray stays away; Rahul Gandhi shreds govt over..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected? [Video]

Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

The Indian National Congress party's marathon meeting on August 24 was held in the backdrop of a storm kicked up by a letter from over 20 senior leaders. The authors of the letter sought major..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Derek O'Brien writes to FB, questions its bias against Trinamool Congress

 A day after Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote a scathing letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg complaining about his social media platform's bias...
Mid-Day

Demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector: Rahul Gandhi

 Hitting out at the Central government, Congress leader *Rahul Gandhi* on Thursday said that *demonetisation* was an attack on India's informal sector which...
Mid-Day

Asian stocks rise on signs of recovery in China’s services sector

 Gains follow new record high in Wall St on hopes Congress will approve jobless deal
FT.com


Tweets about this