Demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector: Rahul Gandhi
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Hitting out at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector which mainly included poor labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers.
2016 Indian banknote demonetisation 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknote demonetisation in November 2016
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Indian National Congress Political party in India
